Report: Willie Green frontrunner for Pelicans head coach job

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be closing in on a new head coach.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green is the “strong frontrunner” to land the Pelicans job.

Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green has emerged as the strong frontrunner and the New Orleans Pelicans’ choice to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2021

Green hasn’t been a huge name in public coaching rumors this offseason, but the Suns’ lead assistant has paid his dues. He had a 12-season playing career in the NBA and served as an assistant under Steve Kerr for the Warriors from 2016-2019. He joined Monty Williams’ staff in Phoenix in 2019, where he has been instrumental in coordinating a defense that has become one of the best in the NBA.

The Pelicans recently parted ways with coach Stan Van Gundy amid what appeared to be clear philosophical differences. The hope will be that Green provides the fresh voice and improved atmosphere that the young team seems to be looking for.