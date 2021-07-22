Willie Green hired as Pelicans head coach

Willie Green has been considered the frontrunner for the New Orleans Pelicans head coach job for quite some time, and the team has now made it official.

The Pelicans announced on Thursday that they have hired Green as their head coach.

Green previously worked as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, so he was credited with helping the team reach the NBA Finals this year. The 39-year-old played in the NBA for 12 seasons and served as an assistant under Steve Kerr for the Warriors from 2016-2019. He joined Monty Williams’ staff in Phoenix in 2019, where he has been instrumental in coordinating a defense that has become one of the best in the NBA.

The Pelicans fired former head coach Stan Van Gundy after just one season with the team, likely due to philosophical differences. They obviously feel Green will be a better asset for Zion Williamson and the rest of the team’s young core.