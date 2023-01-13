Wizards go viral for hilarious Kyle Kuzma bobblehead

The Washington Wizards’ marketing department definitely knows what the people want.

The Wizards went viral this week for their priceless Kyle Kuzma bobblehead giveaway. During Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks, the team will be giving away bobbleheads of Kuzma wearing his infamous oversized pink sweater. Check it out.

The Wizards are doing a Kuz bobblehead night with the pink sweater 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jiUCjvM1XK — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 12, 2023

The Washington forward Kuzma drew plenty of attention when he showed up wearing that generational eyesore of a sweater to a game in Nov. 2021. The demented Dr. Seussian look made parents shield their children’s eyes everywhere (but at least the memes that resulted from it were glorious).

Kuzma, who is averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game this season, definitely loves the color pink. But considering how he also got roasted last season over a pink jersey photoshoot, it probably does not love him back. In any case though, thousands of lucky Wizards fans will now have a pink mini-Kuzma to keep them company for time immemorial.