Wizards rookie admits he does not have driver’s license

Bilal Coulibaly may very well be the SpongeBob SquarePants of the NBA.

The Washington Wizards rookie Coulibaly made an interesting admission this week to reporters at training camp. He said that he cannot get himself around because he does not have a driver’s license.

“I can’t go anywhere because I don’t have my driver’s license,” said Coulibaly. “I was taking the subway [before]. It was way easier. Here [in Washington], you can’t do that. [But] my teammates are here. Whenever I need a ride, they come help me.”

Coulibaly does have a few good excuses however. He only recently turned 19 and is not from the United States (Coulibaly is a native of France, where he was riding the subway previously). Additionally, a driver’s license is not a complete and absolute must in today’s era of having Lyft and Uber (or having friendly Wizards teammates willing to do you favors).

Washington has high expectations for the 6-foot-6 forward Coulibaly, who was the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft and played with Victor Wembanyama on Metroplitans 92 in France. But they won’t be expecting him to be the team chaffeur since he doesn’t have a driver’s license (much like this fellow pro athlete).