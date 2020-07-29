WNBA player Aerial Powers upset with Andre Iguodala over name omission

WNBA player Aerial Powers felt disrespected by a tweet from Andre Iguodala and let him know about it.

Iguodala watched Powers score 27 points to lead her Washington Mystics to a 94-89 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. While watching the game, Iguodala complimented Powers’ play via Twitter, but referred to her by her jersey number rather than her name.

Number 23 from the mystics is nice!!! — andre (@andre) July 29, 2020

Powers did not care for the compliment because she was miffed that Iguodala omitted her name.

Put some respect on my name or keep this tweet to yourself!! https://t.co/xFtU8f7KWp — Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) July 29, 2020

Powers followed up by saying she deals with “disrespect” daily and wishes he would have taken the time to look up her name. She also referred to an old alleged homophobic comment by Iguodala.

We deal with disrespect on the daily so for someone like you @andre to tweet that off the same device u could have looked me up on is unacceptable. Mind you commentator said my name. Would it have been the same if I was a guy?Look at the pic. I didn’t forget . I SAID WHAT I SAID! https://t.co/hl0qYJNjI4 pic.twitter.com/2kPTbJPScP — Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) July 29, 2020

Iguodala did not mention Powers but wrote a tweet saying “no manners”, which may have been intended for the Mystics guard.

…no manners — andre (@andre) July 29, 2020

It’s easy to understand why Powers feels she and other WNBA players are disrespected, but she should recognize that Iguodala was complimenting her playing ability, raising her profile, and supporting both her and the WNBA by watching the game and tweeting about it.

Iguodala, 36, is in his first season with the Miami Heat after forcing a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in February. Powers is in her fifth WNBA season and helped the Mystics beat the Sun for the championship last year.