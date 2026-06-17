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WNBA announces big change beginning in 2027

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Cathy Engelbert at the mic
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks to the media before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The WNBA is making changes to its schedule beginning in the 2027 season.

On Wednesday, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the schedule will increase from 44 games to 50 games beginning next season.

“Demand for the WNBA has never been greater, and expanding to a 50-game regular season reflects the extraordinary momentum we are seeing across the league,” Engelbert wrote in the official release.

“This move reflects our commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunities for fans to watch the best players in the world and experience the extraordinary talent and competition that define the WNBA.”

The league also has the option to expand to 52 games beginning in 2029, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

Prior to the season, there were extensive CBA talks that finally came to an end and allowed the season to be played.

Now, Engelbert is adding six games to the slate for the regular season, and there could be more changes in the future regarding the schedule.

The NFL also switched from a 16-game regular season to a 17-game regular season, and the WNBA is following suit in an effort to continue banking on the growing popularity of the sport.

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