 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 26, 2024

Yankees out on top free agent pitchers?

February 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Brian Cashman at a press conference

Mar 14, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with media during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are typically a threat to sign any of the top free agents on the market, but it does not sound like they will be making anymore big splashes this offseason.

Longtime Yankees reporter Jack Curry spoke during Sunday’s spring training game about the potential of the team pursuing either Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, who are the two top pitchers still available in free agency. Curry mentioned how the Yankees are already above the luxury tax threshold, so signing Snell to a deal worth around $30 million per year would really cost New York more than $60 million per year.

For that reason, Curry does not see the Yankees joining the Snell or Montgomery sweepstakes.

“If you consider someone like Snell a $30 million pitcher, and he can contribute to you at that level. Do you consider him a $63 million pitcher?” Curry asked. “That’s a lot more difficult to swallow. So, I think in terms of improving, the Yankees are always trying to do that and they’re always looking. I don’t believe you’ll end up seeing them looking too deep into Snell and Montgomery.”

The Yankees have been linked to Snell for quite some time. Hal Steinbrenner indicated over the weekend that he is not thrilled with the team’s starting rotation, so another big signing cannot totally be ruled out.

Snell and Montgomery are two of agent Scott Boras’ big clients who are unsigned. Boras is waiting for teams to cave and offer his players the kind of contracts he is seeking. Even if the Yankees do still have interest, they probably want the price to come down before they would consider adding either pitcher.

Article Tags

Blake SnellJordan MontgomeryNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus