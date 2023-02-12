Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James

A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night.

James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. due to his left ankle. Instead of being dressed in a Lakers uniform and sitting on the bench, James was in street clothes and sat at the end of the bench, next to fans who had purchased courtside seats.

A 12-year-old girl happened to have the seat next to James and couldn’t believe it when the star player came and sat down next to her.

This young fan's reaction to sitting next to LeBron 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/z2Jpk1aerk — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2023

The young girl went viral for her reaction. She was later interviewed by Lisa Salters during ESPN’s telecast and shared her story.

The girl said that she had requested tickets to the game (presumably from her parents) three months ago because she figured James would be close to breaking the scoring record. Though she didn’t get to see the record, which James broke on Tuesday, she got a pretty amazing consolation prize.

“I look up and see LeBron James and what’s going through my mind is, ‘Oh my god, like the greatest player of all time in basketball is sitting next to me.’ I’m just thinking, ‘oh my goodness, this is like the best moment of my life,'” the young fan said.

The young girl was told not to bother the players, but we wouldn’t blame her if she said something to LeBron at the end of the game.