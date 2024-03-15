Younger brother of RJ Barrett has died

Nathan Barrett, the younger brother of RJ Barrett, has died.

Chris Stewart, who coaches the Mississauga Monarchs youth team, shared a tribute to Nathan via Instagram on Thursday. Stewart said in his post that Barrett died on Tuesday, March 12.

“On March 12 my extended Monarch’s family lost another member @thenathanbarrett,” Stewart wrote.

“It’s hard to believe this is the second time this has happened to my family & basketball community.

“Nathan was only with us for a short time in grade 7 before he moved to Florida but whenever he was back in Mississauga the boys connected.

“I saw Nathan last summer, all grown up, a big smile and he was excited telling me how he was starting school to become a pilot.

“I always tell my former players if you were on my team even one season you will always be family and don’t forget it.

“If you have had the pleasure of knowing this family you know how much they do for the basketball community so keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

“No parent should ever have to bury a child, hug your kids today a little longer.

“You will be missed Nathan, RIP.”

Nathan was a guard at Montverde Academy in Florida, which is the same school where his brother RJ played from 2015-2018. The brothers are from Mississauga, Ontario in Canada.

R.J. was the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Knicks out of Duke in 2019. R.J. played four and a half season with the Knicks before being traded to the Raptors in December.

R.J. missed the Raptors’ game on Wednesday due to personal reasons. He has also been listed as out for the team’s game on Friday.