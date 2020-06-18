Zach Collins to return from shoulder injury for Blazers in Orlando

The suspension of the NBA season will have a few benefits for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Not only did Portland make the 22-team cut for the Orlando plan as the No. 9 seed in the West, but they are also getting a few players back. Jusuf Nurkic is returning from his devastating leg injury (he was set to return in mid-March just before the season’s suspension). They are also getting Zach Collins back.

Collins suffered a dislocated shoulder in October and is now finally able to return.

“When my doc came in and said my shoulder feels like a normal shoulder, that I was good to go, it was like a weight was lifted,” Collins told The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman. “I tell people all the time that he whole rehab process isn’t difficult. It’s just very long and boring. The worst part is not being on the road with the team, not being around them every day, feeling disconnected. It’s weird. Odd. So, mentally, it’s a big struggle. I’m just super excited to be back and know that I can do everything again.”

Collins has been cleared for full basketball activities and will be able to work with the team when they head to Orlando. He and Nurkic will help bolster a frontcourt that also includes Hassan Whiteside, Nassir Little and Carmelo Anthony. Collins was averaging 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in three games this season.