Zach LaVine announces big family news

August 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Zach LaVine warming up

Feb 9, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine announced some big family news on Wednesday.

LaVine and his wife Hunter on Sunday welcomed their first child into the world. LaVine made a baby announcement over Instagram to share the news. He included three photos in his post.

The baby’s name is Saint Thomas LaVine.

“Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father,” LaVine wrote as his Instagram caption.

The LaVines have been together for several years. Zach proposed to Hunter in April 2020.

The birth of the LaVines’ baby comes a month after Zach signed a 5-year, $215 million contract extension with the Chicago Bulls. The 27-year-old guard averaged 24.4 points per game in 67 contests last season. He began his career with the Timberwolves put has played for Chicago the last five seasons.

