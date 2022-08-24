Zach LaVine announces big family news

Zach LaVine announced some big family news on Wednesday.

LaVine and his wife Hunter on Sunday welcomed their first child into the world. LaVine made a baby announcement over Instagram to share the news. He included three photos in his post.

The baby’s name is Saint Thomas LaVine.

“Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father,” LaVine wrote as his Instagram caption.

The LaVines have been together for several years. Zach proposed to Hunter in April 2020.

The birth of the LaVines’ baby comes a month after Zach signed a 5-year, $215 million contract extension with the Chicago Bulls. The 27-year-old guard averaged 24.4 points per game in 67 contests last season. He began his career with the Timberwolves put has played for Chicago the last five seasons.