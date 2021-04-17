Zach LaVine expected to become free agent in 2022?

Zach LaVine has been the Chicago Bulls’ leading scorer the last three seasons and was an All-Star this season. He is a central figure in their hopes to become a playoff team.

But how long will they have him?

Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakely reports that rival executives expect the Bulls to offer LaVine a contract extension after the season. However, they expect LaVine to decline it and hit free agency in 2022.

The big question is whether LaVine will remain in Chicago or head elsewhere.

LaVine is in his fourth season with Chicago after spending his first three with Minnesota. The Bulls acquired him in a trade with the Timberwolves and then matched the Kings’ restricted free agent offer sheet for him in 2018. They have shown faith in him, and he has developed into an All-Star with them.

What helps Chicago’s cause is that they have shown LaVine they are trying to contend, which was evidenced by their acquisition of Nikola Vucevic. However, Chicago could end up losing Lauri Markkanen after the season.

LaVine is making $19.5 million this season and next, which is a bargain for a free agent. He will cash in on his next deal, regardless of which team he chooses to sign with.