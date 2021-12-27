Zach LaVine had hilarious reaction to Michael Jordan stat comparison

Zach LaVine is having another outstanding season with the Chicago Bulls, and he is inching closer to catching Michael Jordan in the record books. Of course, closer doesn’t mean he will ever match the Hall of Famer, and LaVine seems perfectly fine with that.

LaVine scored 32 points to lead the Bulls to a 113-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. After the game, StatMuse pointed out that it was the 65th time in LaVine’s career that he has scored 30 or more points. That leaves the 26-year-old just 472 30-point games short of matching Jordan. LaVine had an awesome reaction to the stat.

dude wasn’t real — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) December 27, 2021

There’s no shame in being 472 games short of Jordan in anything, and LaVine knows that. LaVine has averaged over 25 points per game in each of the last three seasons, which is no easy feat. The fact that he is still nowhere near Jordan’s universe is hardly a surprise.

Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports