Ex-teammates support Andrew Wiggins on Twitter

June 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Andrew Wiggins was the best player on the floor for the Golden State Warriors in their Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and both his current and former teammates were impressed with the performance.

Wiggins had a team-high 26 points and game-high 13 rebounds in Golden State’s 104-94 win over the Celtics. Two of his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammates — Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns — gave him shoutouts on Twitter after the game.

On paper, the trio of Towns, Wiggins and LaVine should have been able to dominate the Western Conference. The Timberwolves never managed to put things together despite having a talented core, but it is nice to see Towns and LaVine show Wiggins some love.

Wiggins carried the Warriors on a night where Stephen Curry struggled and did not make a single three-pointer. There has been talk of him being traded this offseason, but the former first overall pick is showing how important he can be to Golden State’s title hopes.

