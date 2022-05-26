Warriors could trade Andrew Wiggins to unlikely team?

Salary cap constraints could mean that this is the last dance for the Golden State Warriors’ current core. It could also mean that Andrew Wiggins ends up on an unexpected team.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto revealed this week on his podcast that Wiggins’ name has been mentioned within the Cleveland Cavaliers organization as a potential trade target for them. Scotto adds that the Cavs have a need for two-way wing scorers.

The 27-year-old Wiggins has been dynamite this season for the Warriors, who are one win away from the NBA Finals. He averaged 17.2 points per game on a career-high 39.3 percent from deep to go along with excellent perimeter defense. He also made the All-Star team. But Wiggins is owed $33.6 million next year, and it is looking increasingly likely that Golden State will not be able to retain him.

Of course, Cleveland is an unlikely landing spot for Wiggins on paper. For one, the Cavs are bitter rivals with the Warriors, having battled with them four straight times in the Finals over the last decade. For another, Wiggins was actually drafted by Cleveland No. 1 overall in 2014, only to be shipped off to Minnesota in the Kevin Love trade after LeBron James arrived. If Wiggins does somehow end up back with the Cavs, it would be an interesting callback to what was a very awkward initial tenure.