Zach LaVine had message for Stephen A. Smith before game

Zach LaVine made a point of sending Stephen A. Smith straight to Old Takes Exposed this week.

The ESPN personality Smith said Friday on “First Take” that the Chicago Bulls star LaVine came up to him with a message before playing the New York Knicks the night before. Smith, a well-known Knicks fan, was in attendance for the game at Madison Square Garden.

“Zach LaVine did come up to me before the game,” said Smith. “[He said], ‘I know you want us to lose tonight, but it ain’t happening.’ And then he went out on the court and showed me why.”

LaVine dropped 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in a 119-115 win for Chicago. He appeared to be ticked off about the many critical comments that Smith has made about the Bulls all year. Smith has expressed doubts about the fit between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan and has questioned whether the Bulls are true contenders.

Stephen A still questions LaVine and Demar’s fit together, says the Bulls have no depth and are first round exits ✍🏽✍🏽✍🏽 pic.twitter.com/FzWVGGslzy — bull pablo 🏀 (@bullpablo_) October 24, 2021

Bulls made him eat his words 😂 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/smoz4DqNnc — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) December 3, 2021

As such, beating Smith’s beloved Knicks at the Garden in front of Smith himself had to feel especially sweet for LaVine. A funny photo even went viral of Smith looking extremely salty during the game.

Stephen A looks really happy watching the Knicks lose to the Bulls 😂 (u/mendokuse23) pic.twitter.com/S6p9amXxIw — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) December 3, 2021

Smith is, of course, the king of flaming hot takes, some of which age better than others. LaVine is far from the only pro athlete to serve him with a personalized meal of gourmet crow.

Photo: Dec 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith broadcasts before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports