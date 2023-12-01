Reporter has harsh assessment of Zach LaVine trade market

Trade rumors involving Zach LaVine have persisted for weeks, but a move does not seem to be anywhere close to fruition. That is apparently because other teams simply do not want the player.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the market for LaVine is essentially non-existent right now. Teams are concerned about LaVine’s contract and recent play, and that does not seem to be changing.

"There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now."@wojespn with the latest on LaVine and the Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/r4stqcKkor — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 1, 2023

“There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now in the NBA, and that’s not because Chicago has not tried to find it and aren’t currently trying to find it,” Wojnarowski said. “It’s a combination of a few reasons. LaVine’s contract, four more years at around a $45-$46 million a year average, but his productivity.

“The question for teams is: how much does Zach LaVine impact winning? You’re asking yourself, are you trading for him to be our best player? No. Our second-best player? No. If he’s our third-best player, do we want to pay that kind of money?”

Wojnarowski said the Bulls need LaVine to play better and “impact winning” for his value to rise.

Realistically, LaVine probably will not be traded for a while no matter what. However, teams clearly are not impressed with what they are seeing from the guard right now. That will not work for a Bulls team that wants to receive something of value in a trade.

The 28-year-old guard is averaging 21 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Bulls this season.