Zion Williamson avoided serious thumb injury against Celtics

Zion Williamson had a bit of an injury scare in Monday’s game, but appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario.

Williamson sprained his thumb in Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics, and the New Orleans Pelicans initially feared that he could miss multiple weeks. However, the star forward appears to have avoided a significant problem, and might not miss any time.

Sources: Pelicans forward Zion Williamson suffered a sprained thumb against the Boston Celtics but avoided a serious injury. There were fears Zion could have been out for a multiple weeks, but ultimately he shouldn’t miss much – if any – time. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2021

Williamson has initially been characterized as questionable for Thursday’s game against Orlando.

The Pelicans couldn’t have afforded to lose Williamson for any extended time. They’ve already been playing without Lonzo Ball for several games, with Williamson picking up a bigger role in the offense as a result.

Williamson has started 44 games this season, averaging 26.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.