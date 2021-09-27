Zion Williamson has funny David Griffin joke amid recent negative report

In light of a recent unflattering report about New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin, Zion Williamson is cracking a funny joke at his expense … particularly about rumors that Griffin once tried to cosplay as Liberace.

At Monday’s Media Day, Williamson was asked about a report that emerged last week claiming that Griffin played the piano for him during the 2020 Orlando bubble in an effort to bond.

“Nah, he didn’t play the piano,” said a laughing Williamson. “I think he only had a little keyboard with him that he brought to the bubble to try to learn how to play maybe. But outside that, no, he didn’t play no piano for me.

“Come on now, guys,” Williamson went on. “I’m not letting a grown man come to my hotel room and play a piano for me.”

The report made many other explosive claims beyond just the piano story. Among them were rumors that Griffin is widely disliked in the organization and that Williamson was unhappy with the way that Griffin handled his knee injury as a rookie. You can read all of the details here.

As for Griffin’s musical skills, while there are plenty of talented piano players in the NBA, Griffin does not appear to be one of them.