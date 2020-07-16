Zion Williamson leaves Orlando to tend to urgent family medical matter

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has left the NBA’s bubble campus in Orlando, but he is expected to return at some point when the season resumes.

The Pelicans announced on Thursday that Williamson has left Walt Disney World to return home because of an “urgent family medical matter.” Williamson is expected to rejoin the Pelicans at a later date, though it’s unclear if he will return before the season resumes on July 30.

Zion Williamson update: pic.twitter.com/eShAPl1gB2 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 16, 2020

Williamson will have to follow quarantine protocol when he returns to Orlando, which could impact the timeline for when he is cleared to rejoin his teammates and/or play in games.

Williamson averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games before the NBA season was postponed. The Pelicans are 3.5 games behind the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference, so it would be a huge blow if they don’t have Williamson for any of their remaining regular season games.