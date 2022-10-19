Zion Williamson goes Michael Jordan ahead of Pelicans’ season opener

Zion Williamson wasn’t alive for any of Michael Jordan’s six championships. But that is not stopping Williamson from trying to be like Mike this season.

Before Wednesday’s season opener against the Nets in Brooklyn, the New Orleans Pelicans star showed up wearing a Jordan-themed “I’m Back” shirt.

The former No. 1 overall pick Williamson is set to make his return to the New Orleans lineup after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. He averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game the last time that he was healthy in the 2020-21 campaign but now has to adjust to several new teammates that he has never played with before (like CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Herbert Jones).

Williamson’s trainer already offered a warning to the NBA a few weeks ago. Now it appears Williamson himself is ready to go “Air Zion” on the league.