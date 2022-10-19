 Skip to main content
Zion Williamson goes Michael Jordan ahead of Pelicans’ season opener

October 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Zion Williamson holds a ball

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson wasn’t alive for any of Michael Jordan’s six championships. But that is not stopping Williamson from trying to be like Mike this season.

Before Wednesday’s season opener against the Nets in Brooklyn, the New Orleans Pelicans star showed up wearing a Jordan-themed “I’m Back” shirt.

The former No. 1 overall pick Williamson is set to make his return to the New Orleans lineup after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. He averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game the last time that he was healthy in the 2020-21 campaign but now has to adjust to several new teammates that he has never played with before (like CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Herbert Jones).

Williamson’s trainer already offered a warning to the NBA a few weeks ago. Now it appears Williamson himself is ready to go “Air Zion” on the league.

