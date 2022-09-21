Zion Williamson’s trainer has scary comments for rest of NBA

Zion Williamson’s inability to stay healthy has been his one downfall since being draft first overall in 2019. But based on what Williamson’s trainer is saying, things may be changing for Zion next season.

The Athletic’s William Guillory spoke with Jasper Bibbs, who is Williamson’s strength and conditioning coach. Bibbs had rave reviews for the Pelicans forward.

“He’s in fantastic shape,” Bibbs told The Athletic. “He’s been committed to putting in the work day in and day out. I’m really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been.”

Williamson apparently showed great dedication, doing workouts at 5:00 am and 7:00 pm each day during the summer.

Bibbs called Williamson a “generational talent” for his combination of size, speed and explosiveness.

Williamson, 22, has only played in 85 games over three seasons. He missed all of last season due to his foot.

It’s about time for fans to see everything that Williamson can do. Maybe this will be the season it all comes together.