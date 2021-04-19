This is why Zion Williamson’s New York comments are worth considering

Zion Williamson’s comments about how much he enjoyed playing at Madison Square Garden got a lot of attention on Sunday, but there’s actually some reason to be mindful of what they could mean for the future.

On Sunday, Williamson was effusive in expressing his love for playing at Madison Square Garden. The New Orleans Pelicans star even went on to say that it was his favorite place to play aside from New Orleans.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski pointed out that Williamson tends to be choosy with his words, and his comments could be “something to watch down the road.”

“I think it’s something to watch down the road,” Wojnarowski said. “I think if you follow Zion Williamson closely, he doesn’t just talk to talk. He’s pretty particular with what he says and when he says it.

“I think we all know with New York, if you have a competent product on the floor, if that team is run well, Madison Square Garden and New York is a place that players should want to play. We’ll see how New York is able to carry that forward to a time where it’s a more timely conversation with players like Zion Williamson.”

Remember: Williamson isn’t even a restricted free agent until 2023, and the Pelicans will ultimately be able to offer him the most money. It’s a fun dream for Knicks fans to hold onto, though.