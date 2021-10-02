Zion Williamson responds to rumors of unhappiness in New Orleans

Zion Williamson has the time of day to respond to the rumors that he supposedly wants out of New Orleans.

The Pelicans star appeared this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio and said that he “love[s] it” in New Orleans, calling it “the city for me.” Williamson further stressed his desire to stay by sharing various posts about his remarks to his own Instagram Story.

Zion Williamson emphasizing his desire to stay in New Orleans on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/9S6MYGdPxd — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) October 1, 2021

The rumors about Williamson were growing pretty loud, especially after a recent report questioning his relationship with executive David Griffin. Other recent claims were that Williamson’s family allegedly wants him out of New Orleans. For what it’s worth, Williamson’s rookie contract runs through 2023, at which point he can become a restricted free agent.

The Pelicans have some very real problems to address. They have not had a winning campaign since 2018 and are now on their third head coach in as many years. But the speculation that Williamson wants to hop on the first train out of New Orleans seems to be premature at this point.