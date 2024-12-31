Report reveals Zion Williamson’s stance on potential trade

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to explore the trade market for Zion Williamson in the coming weeks, but it does not sound like the former No. 1 overall pick is pushing for a fresh start.

Williamson recently hired a new agent when he signed with WME’s Bill Duffy, who represents several other NBA stars including Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Scottie Barnes and Chet Holmgren. Williamson had previously been with CAA.

There has been some speculation that one of Duffy’s first orders of business as Williamson’s agent could be to ask the Pelicans for a trade. According to a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks, neither Williamson nor Duffy have any intention of pressuring New Orleans ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Williamson has played in just six games this season and is dealing with a hamstring injury. He has $126 million left on his contract over the next three seasons. However, his contract comes with some notable team protections thanks to his injury history.

New Orleans will probably have an easier time moving one of their other star players, but it would not be a surprise if they are done with Williamson and want to part ways. The former Duke star is once again sidelined as the 5-28 Pelicans watch their season spiral out of control.

Williamson has appeared in just 190 games across five NBA seasons.