Report reveals Zion Williamson’s likely new agent

Zion Williamson appears to have landed on a new representation choice.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Sunday to Substack that the New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson is expected within industry circles to select Bill Duffy as his new agent. Duffy is a well-known veteran agent with WME Sports, who acquired BDA Sports (the agency that Duffy founded) last year.

The former All-Star Williamson had been with Creative Arts Agency (CAA) since the start of his NBA career. But two seasons into a contract extension with the Pelicans that is heavy on incentive thresholds that Williamson has largely failed to reach, he decided to split with CAA late last month.

Duffy has a very long list of NBA star clients, including Luka Doncic, Chet Holmgren, and Scottie Barnes. Williamson will now be joining that roster as well, but it is interesting that he did not choose to go to the agency that his fellow Pelicans star recently decided to switch into.