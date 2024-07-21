Boxer gets put to sleep in huge knockout

The undercard of Saturday night’s bout between Jake Paul and Mike Perry featured one of the best knockouts of the year.

Lucas “Prince” Bahdi was dominated for five-plus rounds in his lightweight fight against Ashton Sylve at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The only chance Bahdi had of winning was to knock Sylve out, and he did just that with a flurry of haymakers in the sixth round. Sylve appeared to be out cold after taking a vicious left hook from Bahdi.

WHAT. A. KNOCKOUT. #PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/bzEoHjz86D — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

Sylve was tended to by medical staff and eventually got to his feet. He was in good enough shape to congratulate Bahdi before leaving the ring under his own power.

Bahdi improved to 17-0 (15 knockouts) with the win. The loss was the first of Sylve’s career, as he entered the fight 11-0 with nine knockouts.