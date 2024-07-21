 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 21, 2024

Boxer gets put to sleep in huge knockout

July 21, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Ashton Sylve was knocked out by Lucas Bahdi

The undercard of Saturday night’s bout between Jake Paul and Mike Perry featured one of the best knockouts of the year.

Lucas “Prince” Bahdi was dominated for five-plus rounds in his lightweight fight against Ashton Sylve at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The only chance Bahdi had of winning was to knock Sylve out, and he did just that with a flurry of haymakers in the sixth round. Sylve appeared to be out cold after taking a vicious left hook from Bahdi.

Sylve was tended to by medical staff and eventually got to his feet. He was in good enough shape to congratulate Bahdi before leaving the ring under his own power.

Bahdi improved to 17-0 (15 knockouts) with the win. The loss was the first of Sylve’s career, as he entered the fight 11-0 with nine knockouts.

Article Tags

Ashton SylveLucas Bahdi
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus