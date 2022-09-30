Boxer Luis Quinones dies 5 days after losing fight

Boxer Luis Quinones died Thursday night at the age of 25, five days after losing a bout in Colombia.

Quinones was knocked out by Jose Munoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla on Saturday. He was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after being knocked out. He underwent brain surgery and a craniectomy for a subdural hematoma.

Quinones was declared brain-dead on Thursday. He was taken off a respirator later that day.

Fight promoter Cuadrilatero Boxing issued a statement about Quinones’ death.

“Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport. Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez.”

Duele mucho ver partir a un joven lleno de sueños y con todo un futuro por delante. A la familia del boxeador santandereano Luis Quiñones: un abrazo de corazón, lamento mucho este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/GYKh3dj6pN — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) September 30, 2022

Quinones was 10-0 prior to the loss.