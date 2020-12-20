Callum Smith has nasty swollen left arm after loss to Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez made easy work of Callum Smith in their fight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night. Alvarez won via unanimous decision easily and dominated most of the way through.

Not only did the previously unbeaten Smith suffer his first professional loss, but he also suffered a nasty looking injury.

After the fight, DAZN showed Smith walking through a tunnel. The 30-year-old British fighter’s left arm was swollen terribly. Take a look at his left biceps and how swollen it was:

Callum Smith's left arm got swelled up to the size of a grapefruit pic.twitter.com/gClSBNQ5ie — Steven Loung (@loung_s) December 20, 2020

The swelling in Callum Smith's arm after his fight with Canelo… pic.twitter.com/wj0DOi2Ch6 — Sir Arthur Eddington (@R_Threading10) December 20, 2020

That is nasty. We have seen fighters who have had awful hematomas before, but seeing this on an arm was unusual. Smith told his corner during the fight that he thought something was wrong with his arm. There was speculation from his promoter that Smith may have displaced a biceps tendon.