Joanna Jedrzejczyk has nasty head lump after being hit in forehead during loss to Zhang Weili
Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a nasty hematoma on her forehead during her fight with Zhang Weili on Saturday night at UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.
Jedrzejczyk’s forehead began to swell around the third round and it was noticeably large heading towards the fourth. Here’s what it looked like:
Jedrzejczyk made it through the entire five-round fight despite her forehead troubles but lost via split decision. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48, 48-47, making Joanna 16-4. She has lost four of her last six fights.
The hematoma she dealt with reminded many of ones from past fights, such as Hasim Rahman and Mark Hominick.
