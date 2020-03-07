Joanna Jedrzejczyk has nasty head lump after being hit in forehead during loss to Zhang Weili

Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a nasty hematoma on her forehead during her fight with Zhang Weili on Saturday night at UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

Jedrzejczyk’s forehead began to swell around the third round and it was noticeably large heading towards the fourth. Here’s what it looked like:

Fans began comparing her to all sorts of fictional characters with enlarged heads.

Joanna lookin like Kinski from Nightbreed #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/CnN1PXkVpu — Juan Rubert (@rooftopbuffalo) March 8, 2020

Jedrzejczyk made it through the entire five-round fight despite her forehead troubles but lost via split decision. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48, 48-47, making Joanna 16-4. She has lost four of her last six fights.

The hematoma she dealt with reminded many of ones from past fights, such as Hasim Rahman and Mark Hominick.