Sunday, March 8, 2020

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has nasty head lump after being hit in forehead during loss to Zhang Weili

March 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Joanna Jedrzejczyk head forehead

Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a nasty hematoma on her forehead during her fight with Zhang Weili on Saturday night at UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

Jedrzejczyk’s forehead began to swell around the third round and it was noticeably large heading towards the fourth. Here’s what it looked like:

Fans began comparing her to all sorts of fictional characters with enlarged heads.

Jedrzejczyk made it through the entire five-round fight despite her forehead troubles but lost via split decision. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48, 48-47, making Joanna 16-4. She has lost four of her last six fights.

The hematoma she dealt with reminded many of ones from past fights, such as Hasim Rahman and Mark Hominick.


