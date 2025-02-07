 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 6, 2025

Canelo Alvarez appeared to use Jake Paul for leverage in contract talks

February 6, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Canelo AlvarezJake Paul
Canelo Alvarez in the ring

Canelo Alvarez in the ring against Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 6, 2021. Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME

Canelo Alvarez may have used Jake Paul as leverage in some contract talks on Thursday.

There were conflicting reports throughout the day concerning Alvarez’s future. One report said that Alvarez was set to fight Paul in May in Las Vegas. That sounded somewhat silly since Alvarez is a real boxer, while Paul is a social media personality who has ventured into boxing over the last few years.

Here is the report that came from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

But then, what’s that? Coppinger later reported there was a change at the last second, leading Alvarez to finalize a 4-fight deal in Saudi Arabia.

Wow, if someone didn’t know better, they would think Alvarez used Paul for leverage to get what he wanted out of Saudi fight negotiator Turki Alalshikh.

Alvarez’s four-fight deal will see him have a tune-up fight in May, face Bud Crawford in September and then fight twice in 2026.

Alvarez likely used the threat of a Paul deal to help speed up a deal with the Saudis.

Alvarez, 34, is getting towards the end of his boxing career and likely looking to cash in as much as possible. His fight with Crawford will be a big one for the sport.

Alvarez is 62–2–2 and has won five fights in a row. He lost to Dmitry Bivol in 2022.