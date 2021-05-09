Billy Joe Saunders quits against Canelo Alvarez with swollen eye

Billy Joe Saunders provided a disappointing end to his fight with Canelo Alvarez at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

Saunders was starting to come on and give Canelo some difficulty, but he ended up quitting after the eighth round. Saunders told promoter Eddie Hearn that he quit because he couldn’t see.

This image from Saunders sitting on his stool after the eighth round shows the swollen eye:

Canelo said after the fight that he wasn’t surprised about Saunders quitting. He said he thought he broke Saunders’ cheek.

All three judges had Canelo leading when the fight was stopped. Two had it 78-74 and one had it 77-75.

Alvarez is now 56-1-2 and targeting a fight with Caleb Plant next. Saunders is now 30-1.