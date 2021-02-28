Here is how much Avni Yildirim made for his 3-round fight with Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is handsomely compensated by DAZN. We already knew that. He signed a $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018, though he received a release from the contract in 2020. He made at least $10 million in Saturday night’s fight against Avni Yildirim.

But what about Yildirim? The 29-year-old got pummeled by Alvarez and only lasted three rounds before quitting. So who much money did Avni make for his nine minutes of pain?

Boxing reporter Mike Coppinger says Yildirim earned $2.5 million for the fight, if you can believe that.

Avni Yildirim made $2.5 million for this bout that lasted three rounds, per sources. Canelo Alvarez made eight figures. And Alvarez paid off for those who bet the under (4.5 rounds) #CaneloYildirim — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 28, 2021

That’s a crazy amount of money to do very little against Alvarez. It makes you wonder why he even got that much.

There is a long list of people who would sign up to get paid that kind of money for that little work.

Next up for Canelo will be Billy Joe Saunders in May.