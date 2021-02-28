 Skip to main content
Canelo Alvarez knocks down Avni Yildirim in easy win

February 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez cruised to victory over Avni Yildirim in their fight on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) was an enormous favorite in the fight and showed why that was the case. He peppered Yildirim with ease throughout their nine minutes in the ring. He secured a knockdown in the third round with a right hand that landed flush on Yildirim’s face.

After being nailed like that, it’s no surprise that Yildirim did not answer the bell for the fourth round, giving Canelo the win.

The fight was never viewed as a challenge for Alvarez. Yildirim had mostly only fought in Europe. He came to the U.S. to face Anthony Dirrell in 2019 and lost. He suffered the same fate against Alvarez two years later.

Hopefully fans enjoyed Alvarez’s ring walkout, because they didn’t get much more than 10 minutes of excitement in the actual fight.

