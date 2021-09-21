Video: Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant throw punches at press conference

Nothing draws attention to a scheduled pay-per-view fight quite like a scrap at the press conference or weigh-in. Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant know that trick well.

Alvarez and Plant had a press conference on Tuesday in Los Angeles to promote their upcoming Nov. 6 fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

As they met in the middle of the stage, they traded words while face-to-face. Then Canelo pushed Plant in the chest. Plant took a swing at Canelo, who ducked it and hit Plant back.

Heated face off here before the #CaneloPlant press conference Streaming live: https://t.co/mIPZRjJbFo pic.twitter.com/7WXH6hAQu6 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 21, 2021

The fight was only recently announced, so they had to build some hype somehow.

Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing. Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) will be facing his toughest test as a pro boxer. And now they may have sold a few more pay-per-view buys too.