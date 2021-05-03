Chad Johnson to fight on Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard

Chad Johnson has always considered himself a man of many talents, and he is going to get a chance to put yet another one on display at Hard Rock Stadium next month.

Johnson has agreed to fight in an exhibition bout on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Logan Paul fight, Mayweather’s promotion team told ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. The bout will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6.

Johnson’s opponent has not been finalized, but the match is likely to be a four- or six-round exhibition against another athlete or celebrity. The 43-year-old said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast on Monday that he is good at everything except golf.

“June 6, ‘Sweet Feet Johnson’ is going to go in there and do what I do best,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who is from Miami, was approached by Mayweather’s manager Leonard Ellerbe about being on the fight card. Johnson used to train at Mayweather’s gym during his NFL career.

If nothing else, Johnson’s presence on the Mayweather-Paul card should boost ratings even further. It doesn’t seem like the six-time Pro Bowler needs the money, as evidenced by how much he recently paid a fan to take him to Starbucks.