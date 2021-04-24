 Skip to main content
Saturday, April 24, 2021

Chad Johnson paid a fan $1,000 to drive him to Starbucks

April 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Chad Johnson

The ever-charitable Chad Johnson took things to a new level on Saturday with a very hefty tip for someone who took him to Starbucks.

Early Saturday morning, Johnson tweeted that he was in Jacksonville and would pay anyone $1,000 for a round trip to and from Starbucks. There did not appear to be any strings attached.

Was Johnson serious? Apparently so. Less than an hour later, the longtime NFL wide receiver posted a picture of himself in a car with a Twitter user who had responded to his plea.

The driver, Joey McAvoy, said Johnson was “real chill” and told the Starbucks barista that he loved them.

You’d be forgiven for finding this hard to believe, especially if it came from any other athlete. Johnson is the exception, though. He’s shown remarkable generosity before, just as he did here.

