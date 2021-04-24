Chad Johnson paid a fan $1,000 to drive him to Starbucks

The ever-charitable Chad Johnson took things to a new level on Saturday with a very hefty tip for someone who took him to Starbucks.

Early Saturday morning, Johnson tweeted that he was in Jacksonville and would pay anyone $1,000 for a round trip to and from Starbucks. There did not appear to be any strings attached.

Anybody in Jacksonville want to make an easy 1k, I need a ride to Starbucks please, $500 going & $500 to drop me back off should suffice, please — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021

Was Johnson serious? Apparently so. Less than an hour later, the longtime NFL wide receiver posted a picture of himself in a car with a Twitter user who had responded to his plea.

My guy @JoeyMcAvoy picked me up to grab Starbucks, if i get kidnapped we know who is responsible pic.twitter.com/4d0A6u07lL — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021

I got my fix pic.twitter.com/WZ4Pzl8zkw — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021

The driver, Joey McAvoy, said Johnson was “real chill” and told the Starbucks barista that he loved them.

Just got back from taking @ochocinco to Starbucks. Real chill guy, told the Starbucks person he loved them, and we had a good chat. Very cool experience. Whenever you’re back in Jac Ocho I got you! https://t.co/bnoLhFFDqa — Joey McAvoy (@JoeyMcAvoy) April 24, 2021

You’d be forgiven for finding this hard to believe, especially if it came from any other athlete. Johnson is the exception, though. He’s shown remarkable generosity before, just as he did here.