Former boxing champion Israel Vazquez dies after battle with cancer

Former bantamweight world boxing champion Israel Vazquez has died after a battled with cancer. He was 46 years old.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced the news of Vazquez’s death on Tuesday.

“Israel Vazquez is finally resting in peace . May God give strength and support to his wife Laura, their children, family and friends during these difficult times,” he wrote in a post on X.

Vazquez had been diagnosed in November with Stage IV sarcoma. He had suffered a detached retina during a 2008 fight and eventually lost his right eye in retirement.

Vazquez boxed from 1995-2010 and went 44-5 during his career. He fought at both the super bantamweight and featherweight weight classes. He was a champion in the super bantamweight class for the IBF, NABF, IBA Continental and WBC.

Vazquez is best known for his four-fight series against Rafael Márquez, which the two split. They fought three times from 2007-2008, and then concluded their battles in 2010. Marquez won the first and last bout between them. Vazquez was knocked out in their 2010 fight and never fought again.