Claressa Shields has funny response to Jake Paul callout

Jake Paul just got done beating up Nate Robinson, and now he’s looking for more.

Paul went on Twitter Tuesday trolling for a new celebrity to fight. He sent callout messages to the likes of LeBron James, Rob Gronkowski, Kanye West, and even Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

One person who actually responded to the callout was Claressa Shields. The 25-year-old boxer laughed at Paul and told the “fake Eminem” he didn’t want to mess with her.

Lol oh @jakepaul trust me, you don’t wanna f with me, fake Eminem — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) December 9, 2020

Shields is a two-time gold medalist as a boxer and 10-0 in her pro boxing career. Does Paul really want a piece of that? It probably would end similar to this.