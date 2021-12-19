Deron Williams had mic-drop moment after winning fight against Frank Gore

Deron Williams won his pro boxing debut on Saturday night, and he is going out while he is on top.

The former NBA guard defeated ex-NFL running back Frank Gore in a heavyweight bout on the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard Saturday. Williams, who eventually won by split decision, turned the fight into an action-packed brawl.

After he was announced as the victor, Williams had a great mic-drop moment in his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I’m going to go sit my old dumb a– down somewhere and let these professionals do their s—,” said Williams.

“Honestly, I probably looked terrible out there,” he added. “I feel like my last five sparring sessions, I was on point. My head wasn’t coming up. As soon as you get out here, you start getting touched, it’s a whole different, all your training goes out the window. It was fun. I’m glad I had a chance to come out here and do it. But like I thought coming into this, I’m one-and-done.”

The 37-year-old Williams, who has MMA experience, was hyping himself up a bit before the fight and appears to have made good on his word.

Williams now finishes his boxing career a perfect 1-0, which is good enough for him. At least he comes away from the ring looking better than his opponent did.

