Undefeated boxer arrested on gun charge

Lightweight champion boxer Devin Haney was arrested on Thursday on a weapon-related charge.

Haney was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a routine traffic stop after he left popular Hollywood hotspot Catch at around midnight on Thursday. According to TMZ, police observed the vehicle making an unsafe lane change and failing to use a turn signal.

The driver of the vehicle told police there was a firearm inside the car. Police found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat.

Police said no one took ownership of the gun. The vehicle was registered to Haney, so the 24-year-old was arrested and charged with felony possession of a concealed weapon. He posted $35,000 bail and was released hours later.

Haney is currently the undisputed lightweight champion. He has held the WBC lightweight title since 2019 and the WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring titles since 2022. Haney is a perfect 30-0 in his career with 15 knockouts.