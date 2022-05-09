Dmitry Bivol had great quote after upset win over Canelo Alvarez

Dmitry Bivol pulled off a big upset win over Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Then he topped it off with a great quote.

Bivol beat Alvarez by unanimous decision, handing Canelo his first loss since 2013 and just his second loss ever.

Alvarez had been looking so good that his schedule was planned many events in advance. After facing Bivol, Canelo was set to face Gennadiy Golovkin in September to complete their trilogy.

But Bivol’s surprising win spoiled those plans. Bivol, who is now 20-0, was happy to note that during his postfight comments.

“Eddie Hearn, sorry I broke your plans with Gennadiy Golovkin,” Bivol said after the fight.

Yep, Bivol definitely played the role of spoiler. Now, instead of facing GGG next, Alvarez wants a rematch with Bivol.

Canelo Alvarez said he’ll exercise the rematch clause – “it doesn’t stay like this.” Dmitry Bivol said “no problem” but he wants to be treated like a champion next time around #CaneloBivol — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 8, 2022

Canelo stepped up in weight to face Bivol. It was just his second time fighting at light heavyweight. Was the higher weight class the problem for Canelo? Maybe, but he plans to take on the challenge once again.