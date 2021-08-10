Was Errol Spence getting beat up in sparring prior to eye injury?

Errol Spence Jr. withdrew from his Aug. 21 fight against Manny Pacquiao due to a torn retina in his left eye. The eye injury has some wondering whether Spence was struggling in sparring.

A video leaked and was posted on July 30 on YouTube stating that Spence was being “lit up” in sparring.

Spence is in the green tank and blue head gear in the video. He did not appear to be getting “lit up” to me. In fact, it’s hard to judge anything off sparring, because one doesn’t know whether a fighter is working on anything specific with the training. However, some people were buzzing about that video and the timing of Spence’s eye injury.

Spence, 31, is 27-0 and holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles. He was likely going to be tested by Pacquiao, who will now face Yordenis Ugas instead.