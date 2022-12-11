Errol Spence Jr. shares video after being involved in car accident

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. shared a video on Instagram Live on Saturday night after being involved in a car accident.

Spence, 32, claims that he was hit by someone who ran a red light. In his videos, he showed his car, which was all smashed up. The undefeated boxer claimed that his leg was “f—ed up,” but he otherwise appeared to be unharmed.

The 28-0 boxer was cursing throughout the video as he was pretty rattled to have his car completely destroyed.

“He ran the light. F—ed my s–t up. Always happens to me. Ran right into me. F—ed my leg up,” Spence said.

Spence’s video indicated the person who hit him was a 14-year-old without a driver’s license who had taken a parents’ car.

Spence was saying in the video that his car is all metal and bulletproof.

Spence last fought in April when he beat Yordenis Ugas via 10th-round TKO at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.