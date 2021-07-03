Ex-world champion wants to face Oscar De La Hoya

Celebrity boxing matches are now part of the rage these days, and some former professional boxers even want in on the act.

Oscar De La Hoya is set to face former UFC star Vitor Belfort in a celebrity boxing match in September. Oscar would love to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. after that. He has someone else who would love to face him too.

Ricky Hatton, who was a light-welterweight champion, published his column for Metro on Friday. He expressed interest in participating in one of these fights.

“I’ll have a move about with Oscar De La Hoya if the opportunity comes! Oscar was a hero to a lot of people in boxing so it would be interesting even if it is only an exhibition. To share the ring with him and find out first-hand how good he was and maybe still is,” Hatton said.

Hatton’s interest lies in seeing former boxers square off in exhibitions. Rather than celebrity crossover fights like some of the ridiculous ones we’ve seen, he wants fights that would interest boxing fans. He would want to see Mike Tyson against Evander Holyfield. Even Joe Calzaghe vs. Carl Froch interests him.

Hatton, 42, is a beloved former British fighter who began his career 43-0. He fought most of his early fights in England, where he built up his name and a huge following. But after he came to America to fight, he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and then got embarrassed by Manny Pacquiao, which effectively ended his career. He’s still a big name with a big following. If he fought De La Hoya, it would generate some interest.