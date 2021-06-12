Video: Lamar Odom beats Aaron Carter in complete freak show

Lamar Odom beat Aaron Carter in a Friday night celebrity boxing “fight,” if we can call it that.

Odom, who is 6-foot-10 and a former NBA player, was taking on Carter, a former Backstreet Boy. It was not pretty.

Odom took advantage of his reach, which was insurmountable for Carter. The former pop singer tried to utilize a spin move, but it didn’t produce results.

I’ve never seen anything like this Lamar Odom Aaron Carter fight pic.twitter.com/3vAGwPajc4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 12, 2021

Early in the fight, Carter actually came out strong. The 6-footer was peppering Odom with some shots before punching himself out.

AARON CARTER COMING OUT HOT pic.twitter.com/QZKLUcY0DT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 12, 2021

Odom ended up winning with the second-round knockout.

Best advice: it’s generally a bad idea to fight someone 10 inches taller than you. Then again, if these guys weren’t desperate for work, they wouldn’t agree to the bout.