Fans noticed 1 big problem with Jake Paul’s post about Mike Tyson

Jake Paul announced on Thursday that he will be fighting Mike Tyson in an upcoming bout. But fans noticed one big problem with a post Paul made to publicize the fight.

Paul is 27, while Tyson will be 58 by the time of the July 20 fight. Paul seemed to recognize that Tyson’s age would lead many to think the former boxing legend no longer belongs in the ring. In an effort to pump up Tyson’s credibility, Paul shared a post about the boxer that included a video of “Iron Mike” looking good in training.

“He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time…the most vicious KO artist ever. But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my a– off to get stronger. A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m sure that I want to do this…yes, yes I do. Heavyweight,” Paul wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

That sure makes it look like Tyson is a serious fighter and in good condition, right? Well, there’s one big issue.

The video that Paul claimed was from “two weeks ago” is from September 2020. That video was from when Tyson was training for a November 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson will be 58 in July 2024. In 2022, he was captured on video using a walking stick.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been pictured using with a walking stick for assistance. Not too long ago, the baddest man on the planet said on his Hotboxin' podcast that he believes he is going to die "really soon".

Should Tyson still be boxing at age 58? Should he be going into the ring with someone 30 years younger than him? Should he still be taking punches? Ask yourself those questions.