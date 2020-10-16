Video: Mike Tyson looking jacked for comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson is on the wrong side of 50 and has not had an official fight in more than 15 years, but physically he looks like he could make a run at the heavyweight championship.

Tyson is preparing for his Nov. 28 exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr., and his return to the ring is being documented in a docuseries called “Frontline Battle.” Tyson shared a promo video for the show on his Instagram account this week. Let’s just say we hope Jones Jr. is expecting Iron Mike to be in peak physical shape, because he appears to be.

Tyson was once the most feared heavyweight boxer in the world, and you can see why. While he had put on some weight and looked out of shape during many of his recent acting appearances, he has clearly focused on getting back into fighting shape.

Jones shouldn’t let Tyson’s recent bizarre interview with a British program fool him — Iron Mike is ready to go.