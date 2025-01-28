Fans said the same thing about the Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul fight

Jake and Logan Paul announced big news on Tuesday – they will be fighting each other on March 27, and the bout is set to be streamed by Max. The news made plenty of headlines, but fans had the same reaction to the fight announcement: they don’t think it will happen.

Many fans are skeptical that the graphic and video is to promote an actual fight. They think it’s to promote some sort of other program, like a documentary.

Don’t believe that Jake Paul/Logan Paul boxing thing for a second. Prob a documentary. I bet they fight one day, but not now. P.s. saw some people suggesting it would be most watched fight ever? Doubt it. Tyson-Paul was bigger. Pacquiao-Mayweather bigger. Old school fights… — Jack Mac (@JackMacCFB) January 28, 2025

JAKE PAUL VS LOGAN PAUL!? The two brothers posted this picture on both their pages In reality, this will NOT be a boxing match. This will more than likely be a documentary #jakepaul #loganpaul pic.twitter.com/RWN3PnX7Dr — Stooby Sports (@StoobySports) January 28, 2025

Dillon Danis, who fought Logan Paul in 2023, doesn’t believe the two will fight. Instead, he thinks the brothers are building hype for something else.

“Dillon Danis knows all. This isn’t a fight; they’re just pretending to build up hype, probably for either some bulls–t reality TV show or documentary. Mark my words,” Danis wrote on X (profanity edited by LBS).

Some others joked that if a fight between them even does happen, no punches would be thrown.

BREAKING: Jake Paul and Logan Paul will be fighting on IMAX March 27th What are the odds that any punches actually land? #JakePaul #loganpaul #PaulVSPaul pic.twitter.com/BuSvF7AVsE — Daily Weather (@weatherdaily365) January 28, 2025

The legitimacy of many fights involving the Pauls has been called into question numerous times. The video from the Mike Tyson fight did Jake Paul no favors.

Skeptics have a hard time believing that the brothers would ever go all-out against each other even if they were to box one day.