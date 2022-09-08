Fighter Tai Emery flashed fans her after knockout win

Tai Emery sure knows how to win over a crowd.

Emery faced Rungarun Khunchai in the Bare Knuckles Fight Championship event in Thailand over the weekend. Emery won via 1st-round knockout.

But it wasn’t her knockout that turned heads, but rather her celebration in the ring afterwards.

Emery walked over to the end of the ring, stood up on the ropes, and lifted up her top to expose her breasts.

Here is a censored version of the celebration:

"Interesting celebration right there by Tai Emery." You can say that again. 😳🙈#BKFCThailand3 pic.twitter.com/iMOOSGyqLO — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 3, 2022

Emery likely knew exactly what she was doing.

She has an OnlyFans account and previously had about 40 subscribers paying $10/month for her private content. TMZ Sports says Emery’s account exploded to about 2,500 subscribers, meaning she is set to generate about $25,000 per month off the account.

She’s quite the businesswoman.

In addition to her bare knuckle fighting, Emery apparently is a former Lingerie Football League player.